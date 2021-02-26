Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (2/26/21 edition)

A bill that would enable communities to subscribe to solar electricity without needing to install solar panels on their homes passed the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee Thursday. The bill would direct the Public Regulation Commission (PRC) to develop and adopt rules to implement a community solar program in the state. Community solar refers to “large, local solar arrays” that are “shared by individual community members who receive credits on their electricity bills for their portion of the power produced,” said Democratic Senator Liz Stefanics of Cerrillos, who is one of 10 sponsors of SB 84. “Community solar makes solar power available to people who can't access it for reasons such as renting, finances, apartment ownership, home type, etc,” Stefanics said.