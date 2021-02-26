Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (2/26/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state Department of Health reported 299 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths. The department also reported 245 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and top health officials were very positive about COVID-19 efforts in the state during a press conference on Thursday, where the DOH secretary gave more information on vaccinations, including on boosting supplies for seniors. Read more here.
- DOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said the state is ready to distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when it is approved for emergency use authorization by the FDA, as is expected soon, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Albuquerque Journal wrote about the state’s emphasis on administering more COVID-19 vaccine doses to seniors.
- The state of New Mexico unveiled its vaccine equity plan, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Vaccinations remain available at Indian Health Service’s service units in the Navajo Nation, the Navajo Times reported.
- The state Public Education Department said the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is down, while the number of tests is up, KRQE-TV reported.
- A teachers union that represents teachers in Los Lunas filed a prohibited practice complaint against the district, saying the district did not include the union in discussions to return to in-person learning, the Valencia County News-Bulletin reported.
- Restaurants in Socorro are struggling during the pandemic, the city’s El Defensor Chieftan reported.
- Private schools in Valencia County have continued in-person learning during the pandemic, the Valencia County News-Bulletin reported.
- The Albuquerque Isotopes and New Mexico United, the state’s two professional sports teams, are happy about the prospect of playing at home, in front of fans, KOB-TV reported.
- New Mexico State University was supposed to host the WAC volleyball tournament this year, but announced Thursday that it would not happen, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science will close until March 17 after four positive cases by staff members, all of which were contracted outside the workplace, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Village of Tijeras will open a drive-in movie theater on Saturday, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- An Albuquerque megachurch is still claiming its violation of the state’s public health order over Christamas was a protest and has appealed the $10,000 fine it received, KOB-TV reported.