Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (3/2/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- The state Department of Health reported just 166 new cases on Monday, with 13 additional deaths related to the disease. While it was with fewer reported tests than average, it still was the fewest in a single day since mid-October. Hospitalizations also continue to plummet. Read more here.
- The state of New Mexico will receive 17,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday, the Albuquerque Journal reported. This will be of particular use for rural areas.
- As of Monday, New Mexico had administered 590,361 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 378,536 primary shots and 211,825 booster shots. All the data is available at the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.
- The state said it would fine health care providers who give shots out of the current phase and for those who lie about preexisting conditions on their registration, KUNM-FM reported.
- Navajo Nation health officials reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and no new recent deaths related to the disease on Monday.
- Services to the transgender community in New Mexico have been hurt during the pandemic, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The University of New Mexico plans to return to in-person classes this fall, the Daily Lobo reported.
- Santa Fe Public Schools announced in-person graduation dates, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- New Mexico’s Rail Runner commuter train will return to service with 25 percent capacity in a week, the Santa Fe Reporter wrote.
- Live horse racing will return to the state in April, KRQE-TV reported.
- A state report said the tourism industry in Lincoln County could help it recover quicker than much of the state, the Ruidoso News reported.
- The Ute Mountain Casino Hotel in Colorado will reopen at 35 percent capacity, the Farmington Daily Time reported.
- Some restaurants are bringing back live entertainment, KRQE-TV reported.