Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (3/3/21 edition)

- The state of New Mexico reported 247 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 11 additional deaths related to the disease. The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 rose to 199. The state reported 2,710,151 test cumulative test results as of Tuesday, an increase of 10,359 over Monday’s total.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke to The Washington Post in a live webcast about the state’s COVID-19 relief and vaccination efforts. She also said the state’s mask mandate will remain in place.
- Providers have administered 603,463 doses from the doses provided to the state from the federal government, as of Tuesday. This was 386,424 first doses and 217,093 second doses. In the previous seven days, the state had administered 85,844 doses. This does not include doses administered directly by the federal government through Indian Health Services, the Veterans Administration or the Bureau of Prisons.
- New Mexico could begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- New Mexico’s Department of Health Secretary and Human Services Department Secretary will hold a webinar update on COVID-19 on Wednesday at 1 p.m. It will be streamed at the HSD Facebook page.
- Legislative Council Services announced another COVID-19 case at the Roundhouse. Two other people were in quarantine because of contact tracing, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- So far, more than 8,000 educators in the state have received the COVID-19 vaccine, KOB-TV reported. While educators are not eligible for being educators, those who are either over the age of 75 or who have a qualifying condition can still get a vaccine.
- President Joe Biden said that teachers should be prioritized for receiving the vaccine.
- A large increase in cases in Eddy County last week was due to a provider in the county converting all of their data to the state’s system, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- The Los Lunas school board voted to move into in-person learning, KRQE-TV reported.
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he would rescind that state’s mask mandate and capacity limits, even as the number of COVID-19 related deaths and other metrics in the state remain high, The Texas Tribune reported.
- A VFW in Clovis is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
- A detention officer filed a lawsuit against Doña Ana County for the county’s mandate that all employees get the COVID-19 vaccine, KRQE-TV reported.
- There was very low flu activity in New Mexico in the 2020-2021 flu seasons, which the state Department of Health attributed to COVID-19-safe practices and increased flu vaccine usage, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- The UNM women’s basketball team will play at The Pit later this week, the first home games for the team in a year because of COVID-19 restrictions the Daily Lobo reported.