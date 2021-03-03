Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (3/4/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state reported 359 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 37 at the Lea County Correctional Facility. The state also reported 13 additional deaths related to the disease. As of Wednesday, 195 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for the disease.
- Health officials spoke about the state’s vaccination efforts and about keeping an eye on Texas as they are poised to stop all COVID-19 capacity restrictions and the state’s mask mandate. Read more here.
- Per the state vaccine dashboard, the state has administered 609,099 total doses, including 389,246 first doses and 210,853 second doses. This includes 81,366 doses administered in the last seven days.
- Ten counties with low numbers of COVID-19 vaccinations and high rates of COVID-19 will receive more vaccines from the state; Doña Ana County is one of those counties, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- New Mexico’s DOH secretary said they would work with the White House on providing vaccinations to teachers, the Associated Press reported.
- A state union head praised the push to vaccinate educators, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Presbyterian Healthcare Services launched a vaccination hun next to Balloon Fiesta Park, KRQE-TV reported.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grsiham signed two pandemic recovery bills, including a bill with $600 rebates for workers who make $15 an hour or less, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- A piece of legislation to limit the governor’s power during an emergency moved forward from a House committee, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. It would send the proposal to voters as a proposed constitutional amendment.
- KRQE-TV spoke to elderly Navajo residents about isolation during COVID-19.
- The Mayor of Las Cruces wants the governor to reopen indoor dining at local restaurants in the city as Texas reopens everything, which a spokeswoman for the governor’s offices said was a non-starter, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. Doña Ana County is in the “red” restrictions, which don’t allow for indoor dining.
- The New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association and the New Mexico Acequia Association will distribute $200,000 to small and medium farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID pandemic, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Students at Albuquerque Public Schools will be able to participate in prep sports, KOB-TV reported.