Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (3/4/21 edition)

A sweeping liquor license reform bill is on its way to the Senate floor after the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 5-4 to move it forward Wednesday. But the committee approved a number of amendments that changed some aspects of the bill. Gone is a provision that would have given a $100,000 tax break to retailers who currently hold liquor licenses. But a clause giving longtime liquor license owners who run restaurants and bars a $200,000 tax break — $50,000 per year for four years — remains.