Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (4/2/21 edition)

- As of Thursday, the state Department of Health reported 191,945 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,942 deaths related to the disease. As of Thursday, 96 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, the fewest since Oct. 5.
- However, DOH reported 297 cases on Thursday and 277 cases on Wednesday, the first two days with more than 250 cases since March 10. Nationwide, cases have started to rise again.
- Some testing sites have reported a drop in demand, KRQE-TV reported.
- With Easter on Sunday (and Good Friday today), there could be some disruptions or delays in test results, as has happened for previous holidays.
- Vaccination efforts continued to grow. As of Thursday’s update, DOH reported that they had administered 1,245,663 doses of vaccines. As of Thursday, 45.9 percent of New Mexicans age 16 or older had received at least one dose and 28.8 were fully vaccinated (either with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines).
- New Mexico continues to lead the country in the percentage of residents with their first dose and those who are fully vaccinated, according to NPR’s analysis of CDC data.
- The state will expand vaccination eligibility to all New Mexicans aged 16 or older on Monday, which means the state is entering phase 2 of its vaccination efforts. New Mexicans age 75 or older and those age 60 or older with a chronic condition will still have priority. Read more here.
- The state also announced further changes to the state vaccine program.
- On Monday, the state announced that New Mexicans aged 75 or older who are registered for the vaccine would not need an event code to schedule a vaccine appointment.
“New Mexico has vaccinated the large majority of our seniors, and we have reached out to nearly all the rest. We expect this change to make it easier for all remaining seniors to get their shots,” said DOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins.
- The state said that it would allow self-scheduling for COVID-19 booster doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, as long as the people are registered within the vaccinenm.org system.
- Students will return to full-time in-person learning on Monday throughout the state.
- The governor signed SB 286 which would adopt COVID-safe election rules for the June special election.
- A federally funded program, run by the state, will offer up to $170 million in financial aid for residents who need help paying for rent or utilities, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Schools on the Navajo Nation, meanwhile, will remain closed, the Navajo Times reported.
- According to the Navajo Times, 86.3 percent of people within the Navajo Indian Health Service have received the first dose of a vaccination, while 36.4 percent are fully vaccinated.
- A virus variant first found in the United Kingdom has been found on the Navajo Nation, the Associated Press reported.
- Some casinos on the Navajo Nation reopened, the Navajo Times reported.
- The Otero County Commission will consider a resolution next week to fully open all public buildings and private businesses, though this would violate the state’s public health order, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.