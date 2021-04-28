WATCH: COVID-19 press conference with governor, health officials

Recreational-use cannabis sales are a year away in New Mexico, but Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is already considering ways for the state to lead the market in innovation. One idea, which she said she co-opted from her communications director, is some sort of fusion of cannabis and chile. “It is the kind of thing that would be iconic for a state like this,” Lujan Grisham said. “And there's so many places where we really can lead the country and the world in incredible new ways to utilize and use cannabis.” Growing Forward, the collaborative podcast between NM Political Report and New Mexico PBS, spoke with New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday about adult-use cannabis in New Mexico and some of the specifics that go along with its legalization. The Cannabis Regulation Act, which Lujan Grisham signed earlier this month, won’t go into effect until June 29 and sales won’t start until April 2022.