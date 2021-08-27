DOH: Pregnant people should get vaccinated to prevent severe illness

The New Mexico Department of Health is encouraging women who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant to get vaccinated because COVID-19 during pregnancy can lead to complications.

DOH issued a statement Thursday reminding the public the importance of vaccinations against COVID-19 for pregnant people. The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued guidance that vaccines are safe for pregnant people. The overall risk for severe illness is low, according to the CDC, but pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to suffer severe illness from COVID-19 when compared to those who are not pregnant.

Severe illness can include hospitalization, intensive care, ventilator use or other breathing assistance and, possibly, death, according to the statement. The CDC issued a warning that pregnant people who contract COVID-19 are at an increased risk for preterm birth and could be at an increased risk for other adverse pregnancy outcomes comparable to pregnant people who do not contract COVID-19.

There is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause fertility issues in either men or women, the statement said. In addition, the COVID-19 vaccine does not cause COVID-19 infection and studies have shown that the vaccination does not cause miscarriage, the CDC website states.

Data does show that pregnant people who get vaccinated also provide some protection to the baby at birth.

Also, pregnant people who are nursing can safely get a COVID-19 vaccination, according to the CDC.

If pregnant or trying to become pregnant, you can schedule a vaccine appointment.

Pregnant people who have been in contact with a positive case or have COVID-19 symptoms – fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea – can find a place to get a COVID-19 test.