Washington D.C. abortion rights rally marches to blockaded Pennsylvania Avenue

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A group of protestors supporting abortion rights marched for about four miles from the U.S. Supreme Court building to Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C. on Sunday.

Marching to chants such as “we are not incubators,” “we won’t go back” and “this is what democracy looks like,” the peaceful rally traveled past congressional buildings on Independence Avenue before ending at Pennsylvania Avenue and 15th Street at a blockaded portion of Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House.

Police escorted the marchers and when the protestors reached the blockaded Pennsylvania Avenue, they turned the march into a sit-in in the middle of the street under the threat of rain.

One anti-abortion demonstrator began to thread his way into the march shouting religious comments through a bull horn. A police car blocked him and some abortion rights protestors verbally confronted him a few times.

Many protestors’ signs made connections between the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and LGBTQ rights. Many fear the court will overturn prior decisions recognizing same sex marriage in the future.

Protests have been taking place around the U.S. since the court released its decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Healthcare, which overturned the landmark 1973 decision Friday morning. A rally took place in Santa Fe outside the Roundhouse on Sunday.

