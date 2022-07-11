Abortion rights protest marches in D.C. – a story in photos

WASHINGTON, D.C. — NM Political Report traveled to Washington, D.C. shortly after the court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. Protesters held multiple over five days. Every day some abortion rights protesters stood in front of the court, which is currently fenced off, to give voice to the millions of women and LGBTQIA+ individuals who were immediately impacted by the court’s decision.

Abortion rights protesters on Independence Ave. Washington, D.C. 2022

Over the weekend, after the court’s decision, abortion rights protesters took to the streets of Washington, D.C. Leaving the Supreme Court, the protesters marched along Independence Avenue chanting abortion rights slogans.

An abortion rights protester, Washington, D.C. 2022

The abortion rights protesters were energized and angry and, moving at a clipped pace, seemed determined. They marched four miles within an hour, heading toward the White House.

Anti abortion protester interrupts abortion rights march. Washington, D.C. 2022

An anti-abortion rights protester tried to interrupt the peaceful march by riding in from the back on his bike while booming out Christian slogans. Police kept watch while abortion rights protesters confronted him.

Abortion rights protest and sit in at Pennsylvania Ave. Washington, D.C. 2022

The abortion rights march ended at Pennsylvania Avenue, which was blocked off, preventing them from marching directly to the White House. The march turned into a sit-in.

Abortion rights protest march, U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C. 2022

Another abortion rights march began a week after the court’s decision. This march began on a side street that faces the back of the U.S. Capitol building.

Abortion rights sit in, Washington, D.C. 2022

This march quickly turned into a sit-in near the U.S. Supreme Court building. Abortion rights protesters sang songs to voice their dissent.

Abortion rights protester getting arrested Washington, D.C. 2022

Police began warning the abortion rights protesters they would be arrested if they did not leave the sit-in, which consumed an intersection near the U.S. Supreme Court building. Protesters did not leave and police arrested protesters one by one.

Abortion rights protester Washington, D.C. 2022

Police arrested an abortion rights protester who symbolically walked blindfolded under arrest. Close to 200 individuals were arrested that day.