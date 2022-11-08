This is our liveblog of the 2022 New Mexico general election. Start at 6 p.m. MST, we will be providing updates about election news from throughout the state.
Polls close at 7 p.m. and counties will begin reporting results afterwards.
The NM Political Report (https://nmpoliticalreport.com/2022/11/08/2022-general-election-live-blog/)
This is our liveblog of the 2022 New Mexico general election. Start at 6 p.m. MST, we will be providing updates about election news from throughout the state.
Polls close at 7 p.m. and counties will begin reporting results afterwards.