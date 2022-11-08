Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez wins Attorney General race

Democrat Raúl Torrez won the New Mexico Attorney General’s race, leading easily over Republican Jeremy Michael Gay according to unofficial election results as of 10:45 p.m.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas termed out so the Attorney General race was open in 2022. Torrez defeated Brian Colón, who is the current state auditor, in the Democratic primary.

Torrez is currently serving as Bernalillo County District Attorney. He won Bernalillo County by 61 percent of the vote as of 10:45 p.m.

Torrez was not available for comment Tuesday night but through a news release, that he is “honored and humbled” by the win.

“Nasha and I want to thank every single person who helped this campaign and supported my vision for New Mexico. I want to thank Jeremy Gay for stepping up to run for elected office and serve the people of New Mexico.

“This election is just the beginning as we embark on the work to make our state a safer and more prosperous community for the future. We now must commit ourselves to pushing for common-sense solutions to make our communities safer, standing up for women’s reproductive rights, and protecting New Mexico’s most vulnerable citizens. I am ready for this fight and to work every day as the people’s lawyer. ”