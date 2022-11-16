FEMA seeks public comment on Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is seeking public comment on the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act interim final rule.

The public comment period runs until January 13, 2023.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act provides compensation for victims of the fire that the U.S. Forest Service began as a prescribed burn in the Sante Fe National Forest in San Miguel County.

This compensation may cover eligible losses, including personal injury, property loss, business loss or financial loss.

“FEMA’s Interim Final Rule guides the claims process and describes necessary documentation, evaluation criteria and compensation available for those impacted by the fire and subsequent flooding,” A FEMA news release states. “The rule also provides additional guidance for appeal rights, arbitration and judicial review.”

Four public meetings will be held in Las Vegas and Mora beginning Nov. 17. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the meeting expected to go from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The first meeting will be on Nov. 17 at Old Memorial Middle School, 947 Legion Drive in Las Vegas, followed by another meeting on Dec. 1 at Mora High School, 10 Ranger Road in Mora. A third meeting will take place at Old Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas on Dec. 15. another meeting will be at Mora High School on Jan. 5.

The public meetings will be managed by FEMA staff and will include an overview of the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Regulations.

“These (public meetings) will not serve as a forum for questions and answers,” the news release states.

Comments can be submitted at Regulations.gov. The Federal Register Notice docket number is FEMA-2022-0037.

For more information about FEMA’s work on the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire or to submit a comment visit FEMA.gov/Hermits-Peak or call 1-800-621-3362.