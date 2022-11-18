State launches early childcare education tool for families

The state launched a new tool to help families find childcare last week.

The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department launched the online tool to assist parents looking for child care options, according to a news release. The Child Care Finder website takes recent data from the state and populates the information into profiles for each child care program. ECECD’s Child Care Finder is available at: https://childcare.ececd.nm.gov/search

Early child care providers can customize their profiles and families can search for programs using various parameters, including zip code, age range, availability, quality rating, tuition and language.

“This is such a good resource and communication tool, both for families and child care providers,” said JoEllen Bellington, Director of Fuzzy Slipper Family Child Care through the release. “The Wonderschool platform has helped me with the marketing and management of my child care business, and I am grateful for all of the work the state has done to support early childhood educators and child caregivers.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said through the release that her administration is “committed to continuing to close remaining barriers to access.”

“Our goal was to make the search process easy and intuitive and put the information families need most right at their fingertips,” said ECECD Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky through the release. “We want to take the stress out of the search and help match families with a child care program that meets their needs.”