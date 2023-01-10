Person of interest in custody in shootings of Democrats’ properties

Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina announced Monday afternoon that a suspect is in custody regarding the recent shootings of Democrats’ homes and offices.

“We do have a firearm in our position that is linked to one of the shootings,” Medina said. “We are not going to get into details as this is still an active investigation.”

Medina declined to release the name of the person of interest, citing the investigation. The only information APD released about the person is that he is a male who is currently in custody on an unrelated charge. Law enforcement also have a firearm that may be connected to the shootings.

“We never want this to happen,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. “But there is a difference when it’s elected officials. These are individuals who participate in democracy whether we agree with them or not and that’s why this act of violence, I think, has been so rattling for so many people.”

No injuries were reported in the shootings.

The news comes after a sixth Albuquerque politician, State Rep. Javier Martinez, came forward after the reports of five other politician’s homes or offices were shot at between Dec. 4 and Jan. 5.

The politicians are all Democrats, including the likely next Speaker of the House Martinez. Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, then-Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley, state Sen. Linda Lopez, State Sen. Antonio “Moe” Maestas and current New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez also were reportedly targets.

More: Police investigating after shots fired at Democratic politicians’ houses

The homes of Barboa, O’Malley, Lopez and Martinez were shot at while Maestas’ office and Torrez’s campaign office were shot at.

The shooting at Maestas’ office happened on the morning of Jan. 5. Police were on scene most of the day, Medina said.

At a Jan. 5 press conference, Medina said that the shootings may be connected; however, the only connection among the victims is that they are all Democratic politicians.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call APD at 505-242-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.