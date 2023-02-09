MLG named to president’s Council of Governors

President Joe Biden named Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to his Council of Governors Thursday.

“I am honored to join this bipartisan group of state leaders to strengthen the relationship between the federal government and states to improve our joint responses and capabilities during national emergencies,” Lujan Grisham said in a news release. “Preparation and planning are the keys to saving lives and property in every crisis from historic wildfires and major weather events to threats against critical infrastructure, protecting our electrical grid and hardening our technological defenses against cyber attacks. Working together, as governors from both parties, we can and we will improve our preparedness and make our nation more secure. I want to thank President Biden for giving me this opportunity to serve our nation and represent the State of New Mexico.”

The Council of Governors was established in 2008 by the National Defense Authorization Act, also known as the NDAA.

The Council is made up of 10 governors in which there can be no more than five members of a single political party.

Appointments last for two years.

“The Council serves as a forum for governors and key federal officials to improve and maximize state-federal partnerships to address matters pertaining to the National Guard, homeland defense, and civil support activities,” according to the National Governors Association.

Author Nicole Maxwell