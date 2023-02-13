Bill to eliminate gross receipts tax on infant diapers clears first committee

A bill that would end gross receipts tax on diapers received bipartisan support and cleared the House Health and Human Services Committee on Monday.

HB 222 seeks to eliminate gross receipts tax on infant diaper sales in New Mexico. State Rep. Christine Trujillo, D-Albuquerque, sponsors the bill.

State Rep. Joshua Hernandez, R-Rio Rancho, is also a sponsor of the bill. He said during the committee hearing that families in New Mexico are paying “$1,000 annually for this basic necessity.”

He called it a “crushing” cost and said that diapers are not covered by either Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program nor the Women, Infants and Children Program. He said that during the supply chain issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, families faced a greater problem because the surge in demand was “two to three times greater.”

“This will make a tangible difference in the lives of families,” he said.

Rep. Harlan Vincent, R-Riudoso Downs, commented on his status as a new legislator and said “I’m always shocked about bills.”

“I never thought there’d be a diaper bill,” he said.

Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, said she supported the bill because she would like to eliminate all taxes. Rep. Jenifer Jones, R-Deming, said that, as a mother of seven, she wished this bill had gone before the Legislature sooner.

The bill goes to the House Tax and Revenue Committee next.

Author Susan Dunlap