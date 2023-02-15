Bill making intimidation of election officials a felony moves to Senate floor

The Senate Finance Committee approved a bill on Tuesday that makes it a fourth degree felony to intimidate election workers at all levels.

SB 43 amends the state Election Code to include making intimidating election officials a fourth degree felony.

The bill passed unanimously on a 7-0 vote.

Voters, election watchers and election challengers are already covered by the state Election Code, SB 43 would expand that to include election administrators including poll workers.

“Unfortunately, since the 2020 election, there has been a sharp uptick in threats against election administrators and we want to make sure that they have the same protections that voters do,” bill sponsor Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque, said.

The bill now goes to the Senate floor.

Author Nicole Maxwell