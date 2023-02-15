Campaign Reporting Act update passes House

The New Mexico House of Representatives approved a bill that updates the Campaign Reporting Act to make it more transparent.

HB 103 was approved on a 48-21 vote and updates the campaign contribution and expenditure reports and adds an additional session supplemental report.

“(HB 103) would provide the public with better and more timely information about campaign finance by making our reporting calendar more closely reflect our political calendar,” bill co-sponsor Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, said. “This bill passed the House unanimously two years ago and was not acted on by the Senate and it’s come back today… This is reporting to the public, how we financed our campaigns in a manner that’s meaningful and timely to the public.”

The supplemental report referenced in the bill is for large donations accepted between the fourth general campaign finance report and Election Day itself.

“You have to file a supplemental report if you get a large donation, so it’s currently more than $1,000 for members of the legislature or people running for legislature in more than $3,000 for statewide office and $1,000 or more for any office,” McQueen said.

The bill now heads to the senate side for committee discussion.

Author Nicole Maxwell