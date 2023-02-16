5 hours ago
Bill prohibiting firearms at polling places moves to House

"Vote Here" signs in front of the Otero County Administration Building on New York Avenue in Alamogordo.

A bill prohibiting firearms at polling places passed the Senate and now heads to the House for consideration.

SB 44 was passed on a 28-9 vote Wednesday.

“(SB 44) prohibits the carrying of a firearm within 100 feet of a polling place during an election, with an exception for peace officers,” bill co-sponsor Sen. Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said. “This puts in place the same rule that already exists when a polling place is at a school. Currently, when a polling place is at a school, you cannot have a firearm. This bill creates the same standard for other polling places, not at schools. I think given where we are in our political discourse, I would say that elections and firearms really don’t mix. And so this bill simply creates a level playing field for our polling places.”

The bill was approved after two floor amendments failed and after about 45 minutes of discussion. 

