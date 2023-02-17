Governor appoints Doucette as new GSD secretary

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham nominated current New Mexico Workers Compensation Administration Director Robert E. Doucette, Jr. to serve as General Services Department secretary.

“From a young age, my parents instilled in me that public service that helps address the needs in our communities is an upstanding profession,” Doucette said in a news release. “It is an honor to continue my career in public service under the Lujan Grisham administration.”

Lujan Grisham’s office announced the nomination Friday.

“The General Services Department is the backbone of state government and Robert Doucette has the proven skills to lead with competence and integrity,” Lujan Grisham said in a news release. “Robert is a consistent, strategic leader with 20 years of experience in effectively managing local and state governments.”

The General Services Department supports its fellow state agencies by providing facilities management and operation, construction management, air and ground transportation, risk management and procurement contracting among other infrastructure duties.

Doucette was the Sandoval County deputy county manager in 2021 and he also previously served as a Bernalillo County Deputy Commissioner and as New Mexico Office of Insurance deputy superintendent, according to the news release.

Doucette received his Bachelor of Science degree in English from Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota and a Master of Arts in Management and Leadership from Webster University in Albuquerque.

Doucette will need to be confirmed by the Senate to become Secretary, but can serve as Secretary-designate until then.

