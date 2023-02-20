Wirth tests positive for COVID-19

New Mexico Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Wirth is currently self-isolating at home per state and CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

Wirth may continue participating in the legislative floor sessions and committee meetings remotely, per senate rules.

“Thankfully, I am experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19,” Wirth said in a statement. “Per medical guidance, I will be self-isolating for the next several days but intend to continue my work on behalf of my constituents and all New Mexicans via remote participation. I look forward to getting back to the Roundhouse soon.”

Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, will run the floor sessions in the senate until Senator Wirth returns.

