Governor names new Education Department head

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham nominated Los Lunas Superintendent Dr. Arsenio Romero to be the new Public Education Department Secretary on Tuesday.

“Dr. Romero has been a key education policy partner since the beginning of my administration,” Lujan Grisham said in a news release. “With his broad range of experience as a teacher, a principal, and superintendent in districts across the state, I have full confidence that he will continue to build innovation and access for New Mexico students. Dr. Romero has the vision and expertise to implement the changes our public education system needs.”

Romero hails from Belen and became an educator after having been inspired by his mother who taught first grade, the news release states.

“I am incredibly honored to be entrusted by Gov. Lujan Grisham and the people of our state with leading the New Mexico Public Education Department,” Romero said in the news release. “I have deep roots here and understand the importance of an education that reflects the culture and values of New Mexicans. As a long-time educator and administrator, I am also keenly aware of the work that still needs to be done to make sure that every New Mexico student receives the education they deserve.”

Lujan Grisham’s administration has had a number of PED secretaries since taking office in 2019. Former Secretary Kurt Steinhaus resigned from his position in late January, the third secretary to exit the cabinet.

Romero will serve as secretary-designate until he is confirmed by the state Senate. His first day in charge of PED will be March 6.

Author Nicole Maxwell