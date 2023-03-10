Governor appoints new game commissioner

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed a fifth member to the New Mexico Game Commission on Friday.

She announced the appointment of car salesman Edward Garcia in a press release. He is the executive chairman of the Garcia Automotive Family Dealerships, which have locations in Santa Fe, Albuquerque and El Paso, Texas.

Garcia is an outdoorsman who enjoys hiking and fly fishing along the Pecos River in San Miguel County.

His appointment comes amid discussions at the Legislature of changing the appointment process for the Game Commission so that four of the seven members are appointed by the Legislative Council rather than the governor.

Garcia is the second appointment that Lujan Grisham has made since the commission chairwoman resigned in February, which left the commission with too few members to form a quorum to meet.

Author Hannah Grover