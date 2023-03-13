Bill to make intimidating an election official a felony goes to governor

The House floor approved a bill on a 62-1 vote to make it a fourth degree felony to intimidate election workers such as poll workers and county clerks and other election employees.

The bill would expand the state’s election code to include the penalties.

There was no debate on the bill.

SB 43 passed the Senate unanimously.

“SB 43 amends the election code to make intimidation of an election official a felony. The bill maintains intimidation against the aforementioned parties constitutes a fourth degree felony. The bill has the effect of expanding the scope of existing statute,” Rep. Janelle Anyanonu, D-Albuquerque, said while presenting the bill.

The bill now goes to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk for signing.

Author Nicole Maxwell