Game commission changes passes Senate

A bill that would change how commissioners are appointed to the New Mexico Game Commission passed the Senate on Wednesday on a vote of 34-2.

HB 184 would change the commission from seven members appointed by the governor to four members appointed by the Legislative Council and three appointed by the governor.

The bill was amended in two Senate committees, which means that it must return to the House of Representatives for concurrence.

HB 184 is intended to decrease the political nature of the game commission and to create more stability.

Under the bill, the commissioners would serve six year terms.

The bill comes as the New Mexico Game Commission has not had seven members in years and, in February, reached the point where there were not enough members to form a quorum to meet. Since then, the governor has appointed two new members to the commission.

Author Hannah Grover