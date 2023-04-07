Gov signs bill banning organ donor recipient discrimination

On Wednesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill into law that prohibits discriminating against organ donor recipients based solely on mental or physical disability.

SB 71, known as Glory’s Law, was proposed by Senate Minority Whip Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho.

The bill is named for Christy Sellers’ youngest daughter, Glory, who is almost completely deaf, has Down Syndrome and other issues affecting her heart and lungs.

“I heard about a story in another state where a baby was denied a kidney transplant solely based on that child having Down Syndrome,” Sellers said at a press conference about the bill in January. “Right now, (New Mexico) doesn’t have any laws in place to protect people with disabilities should they need a transplant, they could be denied solely based on having Down Syndrome solely based on things that don’t affect their quality of life, or make them any less worthy.”

The bill is preventive legislation since no cases of discrimination against organ donor recipients have been reported in New Mexico.

The bill was co-sponsored by Rep. Jenifer Jones, R-Deming, and Sen. Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque and passed all committees and both the House and Senate floors unanimously.

