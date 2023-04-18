DOH completed 6,051 DD Waiver wellness checks

The New Mexico Department of Health reported Friday that it made further progress its plan to complete in-person wellness checks on all 6,815 clients participating in New Mexico’s Developmental Disabilities Waiver programs.

As of noon on Friday, the Department had completed 6,051 in-person wellness checks.

The visits have found 100 sites they are investigating that allegedly have possible concerns.

Of these 100 sites, 55 had allegations of potential abuse, neglect and exploitation and the remaining 45 had environmental concerns such as home repairs and damages.

DOH and the Aging and Long-Term Services Departments are utilizing employees outside of the Developmental Supports Division staff helping with the in-person home visits including employees for DOH’s Office of General Counsel and Health Improvement Division as well as Children, Youth and Families Department, Human Services Department, Corrections Department and the Office of Peer Recovery and Engagement, a DOH news release states.

“Anyone found to be in an abusive situation or is in danger of immediate harm will be removed,” the news release states. “Individuals associated with cases where abuse has been substantiated will be referred to the Employee Abuse Registry. Licensed professionals will be referred to their respective boards, and referrals to law enforcement will also be made as appropriate.”

If abuse, neglect or exploitation of anyone on the state’s DD Waiver program is suspected, or anyone else, call Adult Protective Services Central Intake Unit at 1-866-654-3219 or via the online intake form.

