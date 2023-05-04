Heinrich ‘All In’ for Senate re-election bid

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich released a campaign video Thursday announcing his run for re-election in 2024.

“When I look at Washington these days, I see plenty of fighters,” Heinrich, a Democrat, said in the video. “The problem is too many are fighting for themselves for their career and their big donors. The way I see it, you hired me to work for you. And I want you to know, I’m all in.”

Heinrich is seeking his third term in the U.S. Senate. Before winning election to the U.S. Senate in 2012, Heinrich served as a member of Congress for two terms, representing the state’s 1st Congressional District.

Heinrich won a three-way race for reelection in 2018, defeating Republican construction company owner Mick Rich and former Gov. Gary Johnson, who ran as a Libertarian.

The video, entitled, “All In” and included a listing of the things Heinrich was “all in” for in recent years.

These things include how he tried to curb gun violence, expanded veteran health care benefits, helped to get $4 billion to help communities affected by last year’s wildfires, worked to lower prescription costs and brought more than $1 billion for New Mexico’s infrastructure, the video states.

“I’m running for the Senate again, because we still have more work to do,” Heinrich said in the video. “We have to take on the challenges that have been written off for too long. We need to diversify New Mexico’s economy. We have to continue the transition to clean energy. We have to build upon our historic investment in early childhood education.”

He has a background in engineering including a contract with what is now the Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base working on directed energy technology.

Democrats currently hold a small majority in the Senate, 51-49, over Republicans. The 2024 elections are considered friendly to Republicans in at least three states currently represented by Democrats.

Cook Political Report, Crystal Ball and Inside Elections all project New Mexico to be a strong Democratic state.

Author Nicole Maxwell