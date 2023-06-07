New Mexico getting about $7 billion from federal Investing in America push

New Mexico is expected to receive more than $7 billion for infrastructure projects that fit with President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

These projects include infrastructure funding for various road and highway projects, making communities more resilient to climate change and clean water access statewide and private investments including those for manufacturing superconductors, producing clean energy and biomanufacturing.

In New Mexico, Invest in America has dedicated $4 billion for semiconductors and electronics, $344 million for clean energy projects, $100 million for biomanufacturing, $1.3 billion for transportation investments such as roads, bridges, public transit, ports and airports, $891.3 million for provide clean water and to improve water infrastructure statewide including $57 million for lead pipe and service line replacement and $265.4 million to help “make our communities more resilient to climate change,” the website states.

These projects can be viewed on invest.gov which was launched on Tuesday. The site features an interactive map noting what and where projects are located.

The Investing in America agenda includes the Inflation Reduction Act, Creating Helpful Incentives To Produce Semiconductors for America Fund (CHIPS and Science Act), the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, commonly known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the American Rescue Plan Act.

Author Nicole Maxwell