New Mexico added nearly 40,000 jobs in a year

New Mexico’s June unemployment rate remained at 3.5 percent with nearly 40,000 jobs added since last June.

The unemployment rate was the same in May and is down from 3.9 percent last June, according to a New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions report.

This is similar to the national unemployment rate of 3.6 percent in June which is lower than the May amount of 3.7 percent and is the same as it was in June 2022.

Nonagricultural payroll employment in New Mexico grew by 39,600 jobs between June 2022 and June 2023. Most of the gains were private sector jobs which added 27,600 over between June 2022 and June 2023, the report states.

Over the same time period in the state, most of the private sector gains were in private service-producing industries which added 19,900 jobs and goods-producing industries added 7,700 jobs, the report states.

Employment highlights:

Manufacturing added 1,000 jobs.

Private service-providing industries, private education and health services were up 7,900 jobs.

Professional and business services added 5,200 jobs.

Miscellaneous other services were down 200 jobs.

Local government public sector added 8,200 jobs.

Local government excluding education added 1,200 jobs.

The state government added 2,100 jobs. These included 900 jobs added in education and 1,200 jobs not in education.

