Shoppers can save up to eight percent for Back-to-School Tax Free Weekend

With school bells ringing across the state to welcome students back to classrooms, some school supplies, clothes and computers are going tax free this weekend.

The annual Back to School Tax Free Weekend begins Friday and ends Sunday.

Shoppers can save up to eight percent on school supplies, school clothes and some computers.

“I want the focus for New Mexico families to be on the excitement of the upcoming school year – not on worrying about which school supplies they can afford,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a press release.

New Mexico’s gross receipts taxes range from 4.875 percent to almost 9 percent depending on the municipality or county.

Some internet-based sales of qualifying products are also eligible for tax free purchase, the news release states.

Retailers are not required to participate in the tax free weekend.

“This is a great opportunity for New Mexicans to save some money on clothes and other things they need for their families as children are heading back to school,” Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in the news release.

Products that qualify include clothing and shoes that cost less than $100 per unit, computers under $1,000 and related hardware under $500. School supplies such as pencils, paper and protractors under $30 per unit also qualify.

