BernCo commission chooses HSD official to fill vacant state House seat

The Bernalillo County Commission picked Cristina Parajón to fill the vacant New Mexico House District 25 seat.

Parajón will serve in the position until the end of the current term, which is December 31, 2024.

She was one of seven applicants for the position to replace Rep. Christine Trujillo, a Democrat, who resigned her position in the House effective July 1.

Parajón currently serves as New Mexico Department of Human Services Strategy Director. She has also been City of Albuquerque Gateway administrator and deputy incident commander for the Emergency Operations Center.

Parajón received her bachelor’s degree from Harvard and a master’s degree from Tsinghua University in Beijing, China.

House District 25 covers central I-40 in Bernalillo County, mostly in Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights.

The Bernalillo County Commission appointed Parajón on a 4 to 1 vote with District 2 County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada as the sole vote against.

