NM delegation praises HUD affordable housing funding for seniors

All three members of the New Mexico congressional delegation applauded the $500,000 in federal funding for affordable housing programs in New Mexico.

The funding goes to multifamily housing and congregate housing services programs through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help low-income seniors access affordable housing.

“I’m grateful this federal funding will help us provide affordable housing for our seniors,” Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández said in a press release. “This $500,000 will go to housing developments in my district and across the state. Every New Mexican deserves to live in a home they can afford!”

Leger Fernández, like all other members of the delegation, is a Democrat.

The funding went to:

$73,700 to Gallup Sunset Hills Apartments, LLLP in Gallup

$62,428 to Yes Housing, Inc. in Albuquerque

$57,797 to Montana Meadows Apartments in Las Cruces

$56,691 to Roswell Summit Apartments in Roswell

$56,460 to Wildewood Apartments in Roswell

$53,224 to Apple Ridge Apartments in Farmington

$52,440 to Yes Deming Mountain View Apartments, LLLP in Albuquerque

$50,807 to Casa Del Rio, LLC in Albuquerque

$45,628 to Socorro Village, LLC in Socorro

“Access to safe and affordable housing is essential for our communities,” Sen. Ben Ray Luján said in a press release. “I’m proud to welcome these federal investments toward affordable housing, which will help alleviate financial burdens for seniors. No one should go unhoused and that’s why these investments are critical to our communities, and I will continue to support resources to expand affordable housing for all.”

Author Nicole Maxwell