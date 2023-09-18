Rancher named to state senate

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham named rancher and former Eddy County Commissioner Steve McCutcheon II to fill the vacant State Senate District 42 seat.
McCutcheon, R-Carlsbad, served as an Eddy County Commissioner from 2018-2022.
McCutcheon fills the seat formerly held by Kernan who retired Aug. 1.
McCutcheon’s term begins immediately and ends after the next general election.
Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs, was appointed to the District 42 seat in 2002 by then-Gov. Gary Johnson and served in the seat until her retirement.
District 42 covers Lea, Eddy, and Chaves counties.