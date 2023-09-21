Lujan Grisham announces new manufacturing plant coming to Santa Teresa

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday that Taiwan-based Hota Industrial Manufacturing plans to set up a plant in Santa Teresa.

“(Hota) are very interested, of course, in the job training program, JTIP, and a number of other aspects which made New Mexico very attractive,” Lujan Grisham said.

Hota makes automotive gears for North American and European clients, such as Tesla.

The company signed an agreement for a 30-acre parcel in Westpark Industrial Park in Santa Teresa.

The project is expected to bring 350 jobs to New Mexico and invest $99 million in the state.

The state has granted $3 million from the Local Economic Development Act Job-Creation Fund to Hota to help with land, building and infrastructure costs.

Lujan Grisham made the announcement via Microsoft Teams from Taiwan where she was participating in US Business Day.

“Taiwan businesses already have a footprint in New Mexico, and I am looking forward to adding more to that list in the days, months, and years to come,” Lujan Grisham said in her remarks at US Business Day.

Lujan Grisham is participating in a trade mission to Taiwan.

Two other Taiwanese companies, packing materials company/label printing company Cymmetrik Technologies and power cable manufacturer Admiral Cable, are already in New Mexico’s Borderplex, a news release about the trip states.

The New Mexico Economic Development opened a foreign trade office in Taipei, Taiwan in 2019.

Author Nicole Maxwell