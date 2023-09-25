Legislative Newsletter: The race to 2024, so far

Want to get this in your email before it posts on the site? Sign up here.

The 2024 New Mexico General Election has heated up with more people announcing their candidacy for both federal and state offices.

On Thursday, Greg Cunningham, R-Albuquerque, announced his intention for a rematch against District 29 incumbent Rep. Joy Garratt, D-Albuquerque.

“It was Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham’s [sic] recent unconstitutional open and concealed carry ban that fired me up to re-run,” Cunningham said in a news release announcing his candidacy.

Cunningham is local to Albuquerque’s South Valley who joined the Marines after graduating from the University of New Mexico.

After his time in the Marines, he joined the Albuquerque Police Department in 1989.

He now runs his own private security company.

Other candidates in the running for the 2024 election include Republican Sharon Clahchischilliage, a member of the Navajo Nation and currently a member of the Public Education Commission, announced her challenge to incumbent Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez in the state’s 3rd Congressional District. Clahchischilliage previously served as a member of the state House of Representatives where she represented communities in northwest New Mexico.

Down south in the 2nd Congressional District, a rematch seems to be on the horizon for incumbent Democrat Rep. Gabe Vasquez and Republican former representative Yvette Herrell.

More candidates will announce their intent to run for seats throughout the state ahead of the February 2024 filing day.

This week’s Interim Legislative meetings

Interim Legislative Indian Affairs Committee will meet Sept. 25-26 at the State Capitol in Room 309.

Interim Legislative Finance Committee will meet Sept. 27-29 at CNM Workforce Training Center in Rooms 101-103.

Interim Legislative Transportation Infrastructure Revenue Subcommittee will meet Sept. 29 at CNM Workforce Training Center Room 207

Upcoming interim legislative meetings

Interim Legislative Investments and Pensions Oversight Committee will meet Oct. 2 at the State Capitol in Room 322.

Interim Legislative Mortgage Finance Authority Act Oversight Committee will meet Oct. 4 at the New Mexico Finance Authority Office, 344 Fourth Street SW in Albuquerque.

For more information about these or other legislative committees visit nmlegis.gov.

We are about 113 days until the New Mexico Legislature Opening Day.

Other local and county meeting schedules

2023 New Mexico Local Elections

The Nov. 7 local elections are for your village/town/city mayors and councils/boards of trustees, school boards, municipal judges and other local boards.

A complete list of local election candidates can be found here.

Early/absentee voting begins Oct. 10 and ends Nov. 4.

For more information on the local elections in your community contact your local county clerk’s office which can also help you check on or update your voter registration, a process that can be done online at NMVote.org.

