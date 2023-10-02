Vasquez votes against two bills, cites GOP attacks on repro rights, LGBTQ+ service members

U.S. House of Rep. Gabe Vasquez, a Democrat representing the second congressional district, joined the two other New Mexico Democrats in the House to vote against the Department of Defense Appropriations Act and the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act.

Vasquez cited verbal attacks against LGTBQ+ service members and their families and access to reproductive health care as the reason he voted against both bills in a news release explaining his vote.

“Reproductive care is health care. At a time when states are limiting access to abortion services, we must ensure our service members can access reproductive care, regardless of where they are stationed,” Vasquez said through the release. “Our trans service members are equally deserving of quality care – amid constant attacks on the LGBTQ+ community’s basic rights, these discriminatory amendments must be removed. Restricting any of our service members’ access to essential health care is a disservice to them and their commitment to our country.”

The DHS Appropriations Act cuts funding for humanitarian programs for family reunification, immigration detention oversight, and refugee processing and mandates that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) must maintain no less than 41,500 detention beds, according to the news release.

Vasquez’s vote was in line with the most Democrats in the House of Representatives. The DHS Appropriations Act passed by a vote of 220 – 208. The Department of Defense appropriations Act passed by a vote of 218 – 210. Both bills head next to the U.S. Senate.

Author Susan Dunlap