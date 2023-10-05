Challenger announces she’ll run for Ivey-Soto Senate seat

Former New Mexico House Democratic Campaign Committee finance director Heather Berghmans announced her run for state senate District 15 on Thursday.

She is running for the Albuquerque seat held by embattled incumbent Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto in the June 4 Democratic Primary.

“I’ve seen it firsthand—I’ve seen what leaders with integrity and strong values can accomplish,” Berghmans said in a press release. “For over five years, I have worked as a policy analyst with our state lawmakers to pass legislation that has contributed to major victories for working families and our environment. I am ready to do more; I’m ready to serve in the New Mexico State Senate.”

According to a press release, Berghmans is from the East Mountains and Estancia Valley area originally having graduated from Moriarty High School and receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration.

Berghmans and her husband moved to the Altamont neighborhood in Albuquerque in 2019 after moving around while working in e-commerce.

The district is likely a safe Democratic seat, with a large Democratic advantage in party registration after redistricting.

Ivey-Soto has an ethics complaint out against him as well as multiple allegations of sexual harassment that led to him stepping down from the Senate Rules Committee in September 2022.

Ivey-Soto has not yet announced whether he will run for re-election.

Author Nicole Maxwell