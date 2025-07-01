By Josh Lee

A Rio Rancho senior care facility is facing some steep fines after state inspectors discovered a number of safety violations.

According to state records, inspectors from the New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OHSB) found enough violations at the Avamere at Rio Rancho senior care facility that the state dropped a total of $12,040 in fines on the company.

Avamere in Rio Rancho is operated by Areté Living, a senior living management and development company that was created in 2022 when Oregon-based Avamere (a different entity) spun off its senior living division. Areté Living runs communities in at least six states.

In November, inspectors found that sprinkler heads were obstructed and didn’t have the required 18-inch clearance necessary to put out any potential fires. They also found that electrical panels weren’t properly labeled with voltage or other information that workers need to safely identify and operate electrical equipment.

The state considered these serious fire and electrical hazards and fined the company $6,953 and $4,469, respectively, for each violation. Inspectors also dinged the company for failing to maintain their log of workplace injuries and illnesses and were fined $618.

Avamere could not be reached for comment.