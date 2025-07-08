Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday the completion of broadband projects that have brought high-speed internet access to more than 500 rural locations in Cibola and McKinley counties. These initiatives, facilitated through the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion (OBAE), aim to bridge the digital divide for families, students, and businesses in underserved areas.

“Rural New Mexicans need reliable internet access and we’re delivering it,” Lujan Grisham said. “These projects deliver real results, connecting families to telehealth, students to online learning, and businesses to new markets.”

The projects were funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants, totaling over $6.8 million.

Cibola County Project: OSO Internet Solutions deployed a nearly 50-mile fiber network, connecting 109 homes in Pine Meadow Ranches, near Ramah. This $5,789,283 ARPA grant project utilized Oso’s mainline connection with Lumen Technologies and traversed sections of Ramah Navajo Tribal allotments to reach the Pine Meadows areas.

McKinley County Projects: Sacred Wind/Ethos Broadband received a $1,041,926 ARPA grant to install fixed wireless systems serving 410 locations across two areas:

162 locations in the Western Skies subdivision in Gallup.

248 locations in the unincorporated community of Thoreau, east of Gallup.

“These projects define our mission to bring sustainable, reliable broadband to communities that lack this vital service,” said Jeff Lopez, director of OBAE. “It’s extremely satisfying to connect locations that now have access to critical online programs, services and opportunities. I’m proud of our OBAE team that has worked closely with internet service providers and others to make this happen.”

Some of New Mexico’s congressional delegation lauded the completion of these projects.

“High-speed internet is not a luxury—it’s essential for school, work, health care, and opportunity. That’s why I fought to make sure our rural and Tribal communities weren’t left behind when Democrats invested in America’s future with the historic American Rescue Plan,” said Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández. “The new connections in Gallup and Thoreau are life-changing for hundreds of families in McKinley County. With this over $6.8 million investment paid for by that Democratic reconciliation bill, we’re not just laying down internet lines—we’re building the foundation for our children’s success and building ‘the good life’ Democrats believe in.”

Senator Martin Heinrich expressed his pride in the $6.8 million from legislation he helped pass.

“This funding will connect New Mexicans in rural areas to careers they can build their families around, help local small businesses boost their sales online and provide the next generation with the tools they need to succeed in their education and beyond,” Heinrich said.

Senator Ben Ray Luján, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Telecommunications and Media, said reliable internet is a big need in rural New Mexico.

“In today’s digital era, reliable internet access is a necessity for New Mexico families,” Luján said. “The completion of these critical broadband projects will bring much-needed, high-speed internet to rural communities across Cibola and McKinley Counties. I’m proud to have secured over $6.8 million in federal funding for these projects through the American Rescue Plan. As Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Telecommunications and Media, I will continue to fight to deliver federal dollars to help connect New Mexicans to high-speed internet.”