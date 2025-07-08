The New Mexico Semi-Quincentennial Commission has announced the official launch of “NM 1776,” a statewide initiative designed to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of the United States of America.

This commemoration aims to bridge a national historical moment with New Mexico’s rich and diverse history, encouraging a contemporary exploration of democratic principles through a uniquely New Mexican perspective.

Established by Senate Bill 106 of the 56th New Mexico Legislature, the New Mexico Semi-Quincentennial Commission is tasked with the comprehensive planning, promotion and implementation of this significant anniversary. The Commission will act as a central coordinating body, fostering collaborations with various partners across the state to organize a wide array of educational, cultural, and community events.

“Our vision for NM 1776 is to bring context and color to the founding of the United States by putting it in conversation with New Mexico at the same historic moment in time,” said Debra Garcia y Griego, Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs. “We are committed to an inclusive commemoration that reflects New Mexico’s diverse cultures and perspectives, highlighting our state’s profound contributions to the nation’s story.”

The commemoration will be guided by several key themes, including:

Examining New Mexico’s experience in 1776 compared to Philadelphia, and how time, place and diversity shape identity. Histories of Independence: Exploring complex concepts of independence in New Mexico, diverse histories, and manifold forms of civic engagement.

Highlighting the role of everyday New Mexicans, and how Native and Puebloan, Spanish and Mexican roots extend throughout U.S. history and culture, including military service. Historical Reflection and Progress: Contemplating the journey from 250 years ago to today and using history to inform our future.

“NM 1776” will bring these themes to life through a combination of educational resources, community-driven programs and public engagement initiatives. These will include exhibitions, educational materials, community programming, social media storytelling and various challenges and contests.

The branding for “NM 1776” will feature a distinctively New Mexican aesthetic, encapsulating the state’s historical significance, cultural diversity, and unique landscape. The theme, “One Land, Many Stories,” is designed for inclusivity, allowing communities to customize the logo for local promotional efforts. A dedicated brand website will serve as the central hub for the campaign, providing planning information and resources, with announcements leading up to July 4, 2026.

The Commission emphasizes a spirit of partnership, aiming to acknowledge and empower a diversity of voices to ensure an inclusive commemoration.

All New Mexicans are invited to participate in shaping the initiative by visiting nm1776.org, which will serve as the central hub for event updates, educational resources, public input opportunities and commission activities. Individuals, organizations, and communities across the state are encouraged to contribute ideas and stay informed as planning progresses.