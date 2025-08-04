New Mexico’s U.S. senators have secured nearly $400 million in federal funding for projects spanning from military base construction to rural fire departments, as the Senate passed its first fiscal year 2026 appropriations bills before the August recess.

Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján announced a combined total of approximately $395 million for New Mexico projects in two spending bills that passed the Senate on Friday. The funding targets infrastructure improvements at three Air Force bases, emergency response upgrades in rural counties and expanded early childhood education programs.

The largest investments focus on military construction, with $173 million designated for Cannon and Kirtland Air Force bases. $90 million will fund a 192-bed dormitory at Cannon Air Force Base, while $83 million will construct a new Space Rapid Capabilities Office headquarters at Kirtland Air Force Base.

“From strengthening our military’s readiness and safety, to boosting emergency response, the U.S. Senate just passed critical appropriations bills that will benefit communities across New Mexico,” Luján said in a press release.

The funding comes as New Mexico’s military installations generate a significant economic impact statewide, supporting over 52,000 jobs and $2.8 billion in annual labor income across the state, according to a University of New Mexico economic analysis.

Military infrastructure investments

The largest portion of funding targets Air Force base improvements:

Cannon Air Force Base projects include:

$90 million for a 192-bed dormitory construction

$8.1 million for Security Forces facility upgrades

Kirtland Air Force Base projects include:

$83 million for Space Rapid Capabilities Office headquarters

$18.25 million for a new Explosive Operations Building

$3.2 million for a Child Development Center

$2 million for Wyoming Gate security improvements

Holloman Air Force Base receives:

$700,000 for High Speed Test Track design

“This package isn’t perfect, but after tough negotiations and bipartisan compromise, I am pleased to have secured Senate support of critical investments that will make a real difference in the lives of New Mexicans,” Heinrich said in a press release.

Rural fire and emergency response

Several northern New Mexico communities will receive enhanced emergency response capabilities:

Rio Arriba County: $1.1 million for modernized firefighting communications equipment, including radios and repeater towers

$1.1 million for modernized firefighting communications equipment, including radios and repeater towers Truchas Volunteer Fire Department: $750,000 for emergency response equipment enhancement

$750,000 for emergency response equipment enhancement San Juan County: $1 million for a new fire ladder truck

$1 million for a new fire ladder truck Village of Questa: $375,000 for a wildland fire engine

Community and education projects

Rural communities across the state will benefit from infrastructure and education investments:

Town of Estancia: $1.513 million for town hall and community center renovation

$1.513 million for town hall and community center renovation Town of Mesilla: $1 million for town hall complex renovation

$1 million for town hall complex renovation HELP New Mexico, Inc.: $1.575 million to expand early childhood education campus in Luna County

$1.575 million to expand early childhood education campus in Luna County Pueblo of Isleta Department of Education: $1 million to construct the Isleta Learning Center

Additional projects include $467,000 for New Mexico State University weed management research, $275,000 for Conservation Legacy to renovate a Zuni Pueblo building, and $193,000 for Gila Regional Medical Center utility system upgrades.

Veterans programs expansion

Heinrich secured substantial increases in veterans’ programming, including $18.8 billion for mental health treatment with $697.7 million specifically for suicide prevention outreach. The bill also includes $342.5 million for rural health initiatives serving the estimated 141,558 veterans across New Mexico’s 33 counties.

The legislation provides $6.4 billion for telehealth services to reach veterans in rural areas and $3.5 billion to prevent veteran homelessness through various support programs.

Political landscape and next steps

The bills passed the Senate with broad bipartisan support – the Agriculture bill received unanimous committee approval, while the Military Construction-Veterans Affairs bill had similarly strong backing. However, the legislation faces an uncertain path in the House, where Republicans have advanced partisan versions containing significant cuts that Democrats oppose.

House Republicans’ alternative bills include provisions that Democrats say would privatize veterans’ healthcare and reduce military construction funding by $904 million below needed levels.

The bills now head to the House of Representatives for consideration when Congress returns from recess in September.

Both Heinrich and Luján serve on key committees that helped shape the legislation – Heinrich chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and serves on Armed Services, while Luján serves on the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.