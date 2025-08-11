Over two dozen New Mexico legislators are urging state water regulators to dismiss a petition that would allow the discharge of treated oil and gas wastewater, arguing the matter has already been decided through a comprehensive review process.

A letter was sent Monday, signed by 25 legislators, to the Water Quality Control Commission opposing a petition from the Water Access Treatment and Reuse Alliance, which seeks to permit wastewater discharge in 13 counties across the state.

The commission concluded an 18-month rulemaking process in July that resulted in regulations prohibiting such discharges. The final order found “insufficient scientific support for the proposition that any discharges of treated or untreated produced water would be protective of ground or surface water.”

The WATR Alliance petition was filed before the protective regulations even took effect, according to the legislators’ letter.

“It’s hard to believe that the very same industry insiders who pushed the last rule and even directors from seven out-of-state companies who stand to profit are trying to get another shot before the ink is even dry,” said state Sen. Harold Pope, one of the letter’s signatories.

The legislators argue the petition amounts to impermissible re-litigation because many WATR Alliance members and funders — including Chevron, Occidental and ConocoPhillips — are the same companies represented by the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association during the original rulemaking process.

The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association has already appealed the commission’s decision to the state Court of Appeals.

“Trying to relitigate the same issue in parallel wastes public resources, undermines the rulemaking process, and erodes public trust in fair governance,” the legislators wrote.

State Rep. Joanne Ferrary said the proposed water standards are inadequate because they don’t include measures for hundreds of substances found in produced water.

“It’s like measuring your height with a scale. It makes no sense,” Ferrary said.

The current regulations include a sunset provision set for 2030 to allow for new scientific developments. The lawmakers noted that the WATR Alliance petition doesn’t present new peer-reviewed research to justify reopening the matter.

The commission’s original rulemaking process included testimony from more than 100 New Mexicans over 18 months.