Has New Mexico won the measles war? It’s too soon to tell but all signs are trending in the right direction, according to the latest data released by the state’s Department of Health on Thursday.

Over the previous seven days, the state reported no new measles cases, the first time that has happened this month, and there were no new detections reported in wastewater test samples in local sewer systems in communities where previous cases had been reported.

As we reported earlier this week, Texas officially declared the measles outbreak there over.

Health officials do not declare an outbreak over until there have been no new reports for 42 days. That milestone is significant because it is double measles’ maximum incubation time of 21 days.

Of 10 New Mexico counties where measles cases have been confirmed this year, only Santa Fe County remains on watch after 3 cases were reported there two weeks ago. The majority of cases occurred in counties closest to Texas where the outbreak began and among those who have no vaccination history against the disease. New Mexico measles cases as of August 22, 2025

