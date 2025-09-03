New Mexico’s AmeriCorps programs will see funding restored after the Trump administration declined to pursue a funding freeze challenged by New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and other attorneys general.

The New Mexico Department of Justice announced Friday that $2 million initially withheld from New Mexico programs would move forward. The New Mexico allotment is part of a larger $184 million sum the administration withheld for AmeriCorps service programs nationwide.

“From helping families recover after devastating wildfires and other natural disasters to mentoring youth, supporting special education, preparing teachers, and providing services for at-risk and homeless youth, AmeriCorps volunteers are essential to our communities,” New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a press release.

In April, New Mexico, 23 other states and the District of Columbia challenged the Trump administration’s efforts to dismiss 90% of the AmeriCorps workforce and cancel $400 million for AmeriCorps-supported programs.

A court in June granted a preliminary injunction to keep the Trump administration from withholding the funds, though the administration continued to refuse to release $184 million.

Another motion was subsequently filed asking for a court order to require the White House Office of Management to restore the funding. The Trump administration’s response to the motion was due Aug. 28, and the press release states that rather than fight the motion, the Office of Management and Budget agreed to release the money.