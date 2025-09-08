By Lauren Lifke

The Federal Aviation Administration granted $21 million for upgrades at over 15 airports across New Mexico, according to a Friday news release.

The grants, totaling $21,239,759 will pay for upgrades at the Santa Fe Regional Airport, Las Cruces International Airport and Taos Regional Airport. Regional and municipal airports throughout the state will also receive funding for existing projects and planning for new projects.

The Santa Fe Regional Airport will receive the most funding, totaling over $4 million to fund the second phase of reconstruction projects and the design phase of a new project to improve the airfield light system.

The money will help New Mexico progress toward its goal of becoming a travel hub, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández wrote in the release.

“These resources will repair and upgrade runways, lighting, and safety equipment so our airports can better serve families, small businesses, and tribal communities,” Leger Fernández wrote.