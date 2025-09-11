Editor’s note: This story was updated to include the second threat being investigated in Santa Fe.

Threats against top Democrats in the New Mexico legislature on Thursday prompted the disruption and evacuation in parts of two Santa Fe neighborhoods, including one nearby school.

Chris Nordstrum, communications director for New Mexico Senate Democrats, confirmed to New Mexico Political Report that a bomb threat was made against the home of Senate Democratic Majority Leader Peter Wirth on Thursday. Local officials later confirmed that an additional threat was being investigated at the home of House Democratic Majority Leader Reena Szczepanski.

“I am grateful to our state and local law enforcement agencies for their swift and professional response to this serious matter, and to the school officials who skillfully managed the disturbance,” Wirth said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the threat against Wirth led to the evacuation of the Santa Fe Preparatory School and precautions to be taken at other schools in Santa Fe’s east side.

On X, the New Mexico State Police reported at 12:23 p.m. that Westbound and Eastbound traffic on Camino De Cruz Blanca was closed between Camino Del Monte Sol and Calle Romolo because of the threat. By 1:03 p.m., lanes of traffic on Camino De Cruz Blanca in both directions were reopened.

Wirth, in his statement about the threats against him, condemned political violence and said that it has no place in a democratic society.

“Regardless of our political views, we must reject intimidation and work together through peaceful, lawful means to resolve our disagreements,” he said.

Szczepanski issued a statement saying “these kinds of threats and actions hurt all of us. I know it can be shocking to feel this hit so close to home, but at the same time it’s not representative of our incredible Santa Fe community. For the health of our state, our country, and our democracy, we cannot allow our disagreements and differences to escalate to threats and violence.”