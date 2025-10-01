The federal government officially shutdown at 12:01 Eastern time on Wednesday, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers without a paycheck and closing or delaying many essential federal services.

Both sides blamed each other. Republicans claimed Democrats refused to vote on a clean extension of funding for a few more weeks while Democrats stood their ground demanding concessions that would prevent a large spike in insurance premiums for millions of Americans that will take effect later this year if Congress does not act.

New Mexico’s Congressional delegation, all Democrats, were all exasperated with the process and lack of real progress in the final hours before the shutdown.



We tracked their reactions as it became clear a shutdown was coming.

Heinrich: “The Speaker doesn’t give a fuck about working people.”

New Mexico’s senior U.S. Senator, Martin Heinrich, was clearly frustrated over the w when he posted from outside the U.S. Capitol with a very blunt message:

I’m here in D.C. less than 48 hours to a likely government shutdown. People’s health insurance rates are about to go up by about $300 a month and Speaker Johnson just told all of his members to stay home instead of negotiate. So, this is what happens when you elect a speaker who doesn’t give a fuck about working people.”

Stansbury: “They are not even here…”

Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury (D-NM), who represents most of central New Mexico and portions of rural areas from Albuquerque to Roswell, provided frustrated commentary from outside the Capitol building just hours before the shutdown began.

Stansbury echoed a message that many Democrats were sharing Tuesday that Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) had not called members back to Washington in the event a deal was reached, making it impossible to avoid a shutdown when funding expired at midnight.

“The House is still closed. None of the Republican House members are even here… This is not America’s best day.”

Luján: “Republicans are still on vacation, the president is posting racist AI videos, and they’re spreading lies”



U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) has shared plenty of reporting on the coming shutdown across his social media platforms as the crisis loomed.

He issued this statement on Monday as it became apparent that House Republicans would not return to Washington before the funding deadline:

“Republicans are steering our country toward a shutdown while millions of Americans face the threat of skyrocketing health care costs. Costs for families are surging due to the president’s policies, and Democrats are fighting to keep them down. The facts are clear: if Republicans don’t act, health care premiums will more than double for millions of families. “Republicans control the White House, House, and Senate. When Democrats held the majority and the White House, there were zero shutdowns – because we worked across the aisle to keep the government open and protect the American people. “Now, we are hours from a shutdown – and what are Republicans doing? House Republicans are still on vacation, the president is posting racist AI videos, and they’re spreading lies. “This shutdown is their chaos, and they will own it.”

Leger Fernandez: “Republicans and Trump have been looking to make this happen for weeks”

For those needing a simple explanation of the health care crisis Democrats are taking a stand to prevent, Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández (D-NM), who represents most of northern and eastern New Mexico, gave a quick lesson online.

“We know that people are going to start getting their bills tomorrow where the costs will go up… The health care crisis is what Democrats are asking Republicans to address.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (@repteresalf)

Vasquéz: “Republicans and Trump have been looking to make this happen for weeks”

Congressman Gabe Vasquez (D-NM), who represents most of southern New Mexico and Westside Albuquerque, was also sharing thoughts from his Capitol Hill office as the shutdown neared.

Hopefully, at some point Republicans come back to the negotiating table, and if they don’t, we’re going to make sure we hold them accountable for hurting the working class with tariffs, with increased prices at the grocery store, with increased health care prices.”