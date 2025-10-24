The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says emergency funds won’t be used to provide SNAP payments to states if the shutdown continues into November, as Senate Democrats insisted was possible.

In a memo released Friday, the USDA blamed Democrats for the nearly 24-day government shutdown and said that money from the contingency funds cannot be used to cover regular monthly benefits. Instead, the memo said those funds can only be used for contingencies such as the SNAP Disaster Program, which provides food assistance benefits to individuals in natural disaster areas, “including natural disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods, that can come on quickly and without notice.”

The memo was in response to letters sent by Senate and House Democrats, including all of New Mexico’s Congressional members, urging the USDA to use contingency funds and transfer money from other sources to reimburse states for November’s SNAP benefits during the shutdown. Recently, the USDA instructed states not to process November claims for benefits because no money was appropriated for them.

USDA officials also rejected the idea that funds can be transferred from other sources to provide funding for the SNAP benefits, which Democrats had also suggested. The memo stated that doing so would pull money away from other programs.

“This administration will not allow Democrats to jeopardize funding for school meals and infant formula in order to prolong their shutdown,” the memo stated. The memo also concluded that there is no provision in current law for states to cover the cost of benefits themselves and later be reimbursed by the federal government.