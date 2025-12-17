New Mexico’s Democratic nomination for governor is getting some national attention this week as Deb Haaland, a former U.S. Interior Secretary under President Joe Biden, rolled out the endorsement from another Biden alum and possible 2028 presidential candidate, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Haaland rolled out the endorsement in online videos shared with supporters via email.

Transcript of Pete Buttigieg’s endorsement of Deb Haaland for New Mexico governor Hi, it’s Pete, and I’m thrilled to share with you that I am supporting my friend and my former colleague Deb Haaland for governor of New Mexico. Deb is someone who has spent her entire career standing up for people who have too often been left out and opening doors for the next generation along the way. She’s a leader with real major executive experience, as I saw when she led the Department of the Interior, managing one of the largest agencies in the federal government. In Congress and as Secretary, Deb fought for good-paying jobs, for lower energy costs, and for protecting our public lands. She knows firsthand the challenges that families face because she’s lived them. This is such an important moment for the country, and throughout my career, from the local level to federal service, I have seen how governors shape people’s everyday lives. And New Mexico deserves a leader with experience, integrity, and heart. So I’m asking you to please get involved however you can. Let’s work together and elect Deb Haaland as the next governor of New Mexico

Haaland, a former state Democratic Party chair, Congresswoman and Interior Secretary, has been a front-runner in the 2026 Democratic primary since announcing last spring, though her chief rival, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, has posted strong fundraising reports and earned endorsements from several Native American tribes and labor unions. Former Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima is also running in the Democratic primary.

The winner of the June primary will face the Republican challenger, and any other potential minor party challenger, on the November 2026 ballot.